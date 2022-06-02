Mid Coast coach Michael Grass asks for lift in intensity after breakthrough weekend in NPLW NNSW

There were plenty of aspects from Mid Coast's big weekend in NPLW Northern NSW that pleased coach Michael Grass.
Mid Coast produced back-to-back wins over New Lambton to lift themselves off the bottom of the table - a position they shared with Eagles ahead of the Saturday-Sunday double-header.
They won 3-1 in Taree on Saturday then 3-0 at Alder Park on Sunday to improve to six points while New Lambton stayed bottom on zero.
As well as netting their first victories of the season, Mid Coast opened their goalscoring account and recorded a clean sheet.
"I think it gives everyone an idea of what it's going to take to compete with the better teams," Grass said.
"We now know that we are able to control games at a certain tempo. Now, we just need to be able to control games at a quicker tempo against the better teams.
"That's just a matter of making quicker decisions, executing your basic skills at speed and just being able to put a performance on the park against them."
The goals were shared around with Evie Bobilak finding the back of the net three times across the two days. Tash Ruge, Kirrilly Hughes and long-serving Newcastle Jets player Hannah Brewer also scored.
Seventh-placed Mid Coast have only played seven matches as they eye their round-11 clash with sixth-placed Adamstown (10) in Taree on Saturday.
Rosebud were 9-0 winners when the two sides met at Speers Point in round four.
