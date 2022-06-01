UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry had no hesitation in singling out new fly-half Dane Sherratt as the difference in the Students win over Southern Beaches.
Wait until he has a proper training run.
After a three-year absence from the game, Sherratt scored a try, landed four conversions and a penalty in the 36-21 triumph..
"We couldn't get a ground to train on because of the wet weather," Berry said. "I sat Dane down for 10 minutes and went through a few things and that was enough for him. We got on a basketball court and had a run around and he picked it up pretty easily. He was one of the differences on Saturday.
"We were pretty dominant but when we were under the pump, he cleared the line and kicked it 50 metres down field. He got a couple of 50-22 [kicks] for us and steered us around. That is what we have been missing, someone to lead them around and get us out of trouble."
Next is a date with Merewether at Townson Oval.
'Unfortunately we have eight players out either suspended or injured," Berry said. 'We have lost four front rowers in the past two weeks.Our halfback Murray Sutherland broke his hand last week, Junior Polai got a head knock, Daniel Duffy is still recovering from a head knock. We are a bit slim at the moment."
Berry will not be able to coach on game day after accepting a breach notice for comments he made to referee Richard Parker after the 31-28 loss to Hamilton in round three.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
