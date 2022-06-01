Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter Rugby Union: Former Chief Mark Burman still leading way for Roos a decade on

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
June 1 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TURNING BACK THE CLOCK: The 2012 Lake Macquarie side which progressed to the preliminary final. Picture: Supplied

FORMER Waikato Chiefs lock Mark Burman made an instant impact when he powered Lake Macquarie to the semi-finals in Premier One for the first time in 2012.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.