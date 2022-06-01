FORMER Waikato Chiefs lock Mark Burman made an instant impact when he powered Lake Macquarie to the semi-finals in Premier One for the first time in 2012.
Advertisement
Nothing has changed a decade on.
Burman travelled across the Tasman to join his former teammates for a 10-year reunion on Saturday for the clash with Nelson Bay.
The 194cm farmer packed his boots and had intended to make a cameo in first grade.
"Ray and Dave Alo and Mika Taufua played third grade. We had Mark down to play as well," Lake Macquarie stalwart Matt Bartley said. "He had other ideas and said 'I didn't come all the way over here to play third grade.I want to play first grade'. Then the boys started getting into the beers and Mark said stuff it get me one. However, he was the last one standing at 3am, so he still led the way."
** Hamilton fly-half Billy Clay is earning a reputation as the best exponent of the 50-22 kick. Clay earned the Hawks two lineout throws from perfectly weighted kicks in the 34-19 win over Wanderers.
"He has a good boot on him and we would be mad not to utilise it," Hamilton coach Marty Berry said.
** So much for easing your way back. Charlie Bennett featured in three grades for Wanderers against Hamilton. The breakaway plays second grade for the Hunter Wildfires but has been out with a shoulder injury. He was cleared by the doctor on Thursday to resume playing. By that stage, the Wildfires sides had been selected. Instead, Bennett turned out for his junior club and played alongside brother Will off the bench in ones.
** Va Tailaleva returned off the bench for Southern Beaches in the loss to University.
** Isaac Berry got his wish and packed down in the second-row for Singleton in the loss to Maitland. Barry has been filling in at fullback but the return of Fijian flyer Sili Are at fullback allowed Barry to rejoin the engine room.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.