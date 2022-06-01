Spate of tyre slashings plague Newcastle suburbs

Newcastle police are investigating a spate of tyre slashings in at least two suburbs, with some vehicles believed to have been targeted multiple times.
Officers have been called to reports of cut vehicle tyres at Mayfield and Merewether and are calling for people to contact police if they have CCTV footage that could help investigators.
Police have beefed up patrols in affected areas and have spoken to known previous offenders, but have not yet charged anyone over the damage.
They are also calling for anyone who has fallen victim to the vandalism but has not reported it to contact police so a more complete picture of the offending can be built.
Some vehicles have had tyres slashed on as many as three separate occasions in recent weeks.
It comes after a similar spate of incidents in the Mayfield area in late 2018.
