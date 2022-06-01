Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Subscriber

Newcastle police investigate spate of tyre slashings at Mayfield, Merewether

Updated June 1 2022 - 7:09am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spate of tyre slashings plague Newcastle suburbs

Newcastle police are investigating a spate of tyre slashings in at least two suburbs, with some vehicles believed to have been targeted multiple times.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.