First Dashville Skyline line-up announced

The first line-up for alt-country roots festival Dashville 2022 has been announced, with The Black Sorrows leading the pack.
They will be joined by Frank Yamma, William Crighton, Frazey Ford (Canada), Albi & The Wolves (NZ), The Pleasures, Andy Golledge Band, Best Western, Grace Cummings, Cailtin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Sue Ray, Sweet Talk, Watty Thompson, Harmony Byrne, Anna Weatherup, Magpie Diaries and Steel Wheels.
Dashville will be held over the October long weekend at Dashville, in Wonnarua Country (September 30, October 1 and 2).
The family-friendly camping festival is a celebration of alternative country music and the surrounding roots culture in its varied forms, and gives music lovers the option to purchase single-day tickets, or full event three-day passes.
The festival will host more than 40 live performances, American-inspired food and drinks, boutique vintage market stalls, an animal petting zoo, a guitar-and-car show and shine and more.
This Dashville Skyline will also launch the inaugural History of Music in Words exhibition, inviting industry greats to a panel and an interactive exhibition celebrating the storytelling between generations, from past until present.
