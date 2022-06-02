The power grid's woes stem from a failure to plan for energy's future

GILLESTON Public School has many demountable buildings, inadequate sewerage and chicken wire fencing. The original Gonski plan in 2012 was for federal school funding to follow the needs of the student. This plan never saw the light of day once the LNP gained power in 2013. An aerial view of nearby Hunter Valley Grammar School shows complete fencing, volleyball and tennis courts, ovals, athletics facilities, netball courts and not a single demountable. According to the MySchool website for 2020, the school drew 87 per cent of its enrolments from the top two socio-economic quarters and were gifted an average of $8500 per student from the federal government for a total of $9.4 million. In comparison, Gilleston drew 87 per cent of its enrolments from the lower two socio-economic quarters and received $3800 per student or a total of $815,000. The Gonski plan was devised to ensure that differences in educational outcomes are not the result of differences in wealth, income, power or possessions. What we have seen over the last nine years of LNP rule is the further erosion of public education through the transfer of public money to private entities. In this case it's the 70% per cent of kids attending public schools who are paying the price of that ideology.

