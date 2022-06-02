Newcastle Herald
Letters, June 3 2022: NSW power problems stem from a failure to plan energy transition

By Letters to the Editor
June 2 2022 - 6:30pm
The power grid's woes stem from a failure to plan for energy's future

REGARDING the power planning failure ('Coal snap', Newcastle Herald 2/6): who could expect anything less? Ageing power plants were sold, the private companies made profits but didn't put much back into maintenance and upgrades. The government is pushing for renewables but the private companies have to pay for organising the infrastructure to mix this new power supply into the present system. It's easier for the private companies to get as much as they can out of the existing customers (higher prices, anyone?) and then close everything down. Who suffers? The customers.

