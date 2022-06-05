Newcastle Herald
Letters, June 6 2022: NSW e-scooter trial can't skate past problems

By Letters to the Editor
June 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Hunter e-scooter trial can't skate past the issues seen elsewhere

I'VE just returned from Darwin; this city has a scooter problem. I just hope that the proposed introduction of these scooters to Lake Macquarie area ('500 electric bikes to be rolled out in Lake Macquarie trial', Newcastle Herald 24/5) doesn't follow the same inherent problems.

