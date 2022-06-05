Hunter e-scooter trial can't skate past the issues seen elsewhere

I'VE just returned from Darwin; this city has a scooter problem. I just hope that the proposed introduction of these scooters to Lake Macquarie area ('500 electric bikes to be rolled out in Lake Macquarie trial', Newcastle Herald 24/5) doesn't follow the same inherent problems.
Scooters are left anywhere after the rental time elapses, including lying across walkways in gardens; some are vandalised; helmets are thrown to the wind, in trees and gutters, smashed; no designated riding areas in shopping areas, and pedestrians being hit. Scooters also stop when time elapses, even halfway across pedestrian crossings. By the way, scooter riders come off second best when it comes to riding on the roads. And they're not cheap; 60 cents per minute means 10 minutes is $6.
So if Lake Macquarie council wishes to introduce these, or any council, the above problems need to be addressed. Mind you, in Darwin one of the best innovations is the pedestrian crossings that allow diagonal as well as parallel road crossings that have a 20-second countdown clearly visible where you are walking to. This allows safe access for all ages, not just the marathon athletes. Anyway, there's some fuel for thought. Remember to wear your helmet; it's not the responsibility of the police to enforce your safety, it's yours.
JOHN Cooper (Letters, 31/5), trots out the hoary old line: "the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow" as (in his mind) a devastating critique of renewable energy. It's amazing that the scientists who have developed renewable energy hadn't given any thought to power storage for base load requirements. If only they'd come up with some kind of cutting edge battery storage technology which could store the energy. If only they'd developed a method for using stored hydro energy which allows cheap renewable energy to pump water uphill during the day and then use gravity to produce hydro electricity during the night. If only they'd developed molten salt technology which used salt heated by solar energy to store heat and use that stored heat to produce steam to produce electricity at night. If only someone had thought of using our abundant solar energy to convert water to hydrogen to power thermal power stations. If only someone had thought of using drilling technology to access geothermal heat underground to set up a steam powered electricity producing power station. And if only someone had come up with an idea for locating solar energy panels on roofs, and batteries in homes and industry across the nation, to deal with localised demand for power.
What a pity no one has bothered to address these problems by using what is already available or in-development technology. Because if they had decided to address these issues by using these technologies to supplement solar and wind power, then Mr. Cooper probably wouldn't have an argument. Tell you what, why don't some scientists and energy companies get on to this straight away? If we're smart and identify a problem, then technological solutions are already available to deal with that problem. And unlike coal and gas - and particularly nuclear - this really is the only environmentally safe option.
BECAUSE coal is the prime cause of climate change it is easy to understand why Australia has been labelled, by many of its trading partners, to be a climate laggard. This is, of course, because of Australia's lack of positive action to phase out coal use under a clearly defined timetable.
To enable Australia to shed its laggard reputation it surely will now be important for the Labor Party, in a very obvious manner, to provide Australians and trading partners with some detailed information as to when it is expected that using coal will be eliminated from our energy producing mix.
Most Australians now are aware that coal must go, if climate change is to be beaten.They, in simple terms, have an entitlement to be told, following the recent election results, how and when this necessary feat is expected to be accomplished.
RICHARD Devon is sceptical about the economic value of Australia reducing its carbon emissions, but bases his argument mainly on electricity prices and the competitiveness of manufacturing (Letters, 27/5). The world is beginning to decarbonise, and countries are seeking low-carbon products. This includes food, green steel, green aluminium, and renewable hydrogen. Carbon border pricing mechanisms in Europe and elsewhere will penalise Australia's high carbon products. Continually comparing Australia to India and China is counterproductive and will delay the modernisation of our economy. The OECD report Financial Markets and Climate Transition: Opportunities, Challenges and Policy Implications concludes "the threat of climate change must be addressed as a core economic and financial system challenge. The OECD is committed to supporting whole-of-government actions to foster an effective, efficient and just transition that can enable low-carbon, sustainable and inclusive economic growth." Australia's new government is far better placed to take this advice on board than the ideologically opposed Coalition, and in reality, it has no other option.
I AGREE with John Ure, (Letters 1/6) regarding the US Second Amendment's interpretation. In 1791, arms were muskets or flintlocks, both single shot. I realise the current Supreme Court would embrace later variations but it seems absurd to encompass automatic ones with large magazines. Do we go further and OK handheld anti-tank devices? That is just as far-fetched as contemporary interpretation.
I understand also that no training for gun owners is necessary today; whereas no training then could result in blowing yourself up. If the aim was to maintain a militia, does that mean an elderly citizen is entitled to own a semi-automatic rifle and present himself for duty at headquarters and demand his constitutional right to join in the activities? No fun and no games, methinks.
IS the world pumping too much iron? June 1 marked the start of World Haemochromatosis Week. Haemochromatosis is the most common genetic disorder in Australia and causes your body to absorb too much iron from food. It is easy to test, simple to treat but tragic to ignore because the excess iron overloads body tissues, damages organs and can cause premature death. Many people suffer the effects of haemochromatosis without being diagnosed because early symptoms are common with other conditions and include tiredness and aching joints. When detected early haemochromatosis can be managed easily through blood donations and is no barrier to a normal life or life expectancy.
Find out if this is you at www.ha.org.au
ZALI Steggall's idea to reform Question Time in the Australian Parliament should look no further than to cut and paste from the British House of Commons to achieve a good result
IT'S a relief Labor secured a majority. This leaves the so-called climate 200 ladies with nothing to do for the next three years. May I suggest they bring their knitting to work and knit beanies for the coal workers of the Hunter who will be on the streets in the near future?
TO NBN: if the producer thinks the number one sports story in the world is the latest team of overpaid non achievers then they are simply being paid by the sponsors. The Giro d'Italia was won by Australian Jai Hindley whose story lagged behind Ricciardo coming 13th at Monaco. Jai's victory is a massive achievement. My interest in cycling is riding to the pub.
THE world has really lost direction. The arctic blast is coming from the west. The eastern dragon is moving into the north and no one seems to know the difference between left and right. Maybe it's Mr Depp using the compass from Pirates of the Caribbean while trying to steer his way around Miss Heard's drama. In any case I hope someone fixes the compass soon so we can maintain a clearer course.
ANOTHER mass shooting in America, and it appears some scorn directed at the current President. The system of government in America is that the President doesn't necessarily be part of the government that rules the country. Joe Biden, and former President Obama have both indicated they would like to have stricter gun control, unfortunately the party with the numbers in congress prevent this from happening. President Trump when President was part of the party with the numbers in congress but indicated the wild west was the way, the fastest man,(or woman) with a gun should prevail. That would in some minds be progressive thinking. But not mine.
BY all accounts, as a treasurer Josh Frydenberg was a great tennis player.
MODEL and AFL WAG, Bec Judd has criticised the Victorian government for not doing enough to tackle crime in her affluent suburb of Brighton, stating that she "felt unsafe" in her $7.3 million mansion. Mrs Judd claims that there has been a "spike" in crime in Brighton, when in actual fact, Bayside City council has had the lowest crime rate in the southern metro region for the last 10 consecutive years. But nice try Bec, better luck next time.
