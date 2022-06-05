Hunter e-scooter trial can't skate past the issues seen elsewhere

JOHN Cooper (Letters, 31/5), trots out the hoary old line: "the sun does not always shine and the wind does not always blow" as (in his mind) a devastating critique of renewable energy. It's amazing that the scientists who have developed renewable energy hadn't given any thought to power storage for base load requirements. If only they'd come up with some kind of cutting edge battery storage technology which could store the energy. If only they'd developed a method for using stored hydro energy which allows cheap renewable energy to pump water uphill during the day and then use gravity to produce hydro electricity during the night. If only they'd developed molten salt technology which used salt heated by solar energy to store heat and use that stored heat to produce steam to produce electricity at night. If only someone had thought of using our abundant solar energy to convert water to hydrogen to power thermal power stations. If only someone had thought of using drilling technology to access geothermal heat underground to set up a steam powered electricity producing power station. And if only someone had come up with an idea for locating solar energy panels on roofs, and batteries in homes and industry across the nation, to deal with localised demand for power.