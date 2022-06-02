Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Eraring coal shortage is sign Australia's energy reform must start now

By Editorial
June 2 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eraring power station's coal shortage is the canary in the coal bind

IF there was any doubt that the Australian electricity grid is facing monumental change, it surely evaporated on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.