The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle, in collaboration with 2 Footprints Indigenous Corporation, will host a special cultural event acknowledging the 30th Anniversary of the Mabo Decision. This pop-up event at Olive Tree will feature performances, cultural workshops, tools and artefacts talks, and art-making for families hosted by Newcastle Art Gallery.
Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
Morisset Showground Markets 7am to 1pm, Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
The Hunter Valley Wine & Food Festival Various locations, visit winecountry.com.au for event details.
Newcastle Music Festival Acacia Quartet at Adamstown Uniting Church Hall, shows at 2pm and 7.30pm.
Winter Orchid Show 9am to 4pm, St James Anglican Church Hall, Morpeth (and Sunday).
Redhead Men's Shed Sale Day 9am to 2pm, 1 Geraldton Drive, Redhead.
Cessnock RSL Sub Branch Garage Sale 9am, 70 Wollombi Road Cessnock.
Dobell Festival of Art and Craft 10am to 4pm, Wangi District Workers Club (and Sunday).
Lake Mac Open Studios 10am to 4pm, go to lakemac.com.au for details.
Holy Holy 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 2pm, Newcastle Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads.
Broke Village Market 9am to 2pm, Stewart McTaggart Park, Broke.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Toronto Brass and Catalina Brass 2pm, Rathmines Theatre.
World Environment Day @ Hunter Wetlands Centre Activities all day.
Roller Derby 5.30pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Newcastle Wind Orchestra 3pm, Newcastle Conservatorium of Music.
Newcastle Northstars vs Brisbane Lightning 3.30pm, ice hockey, Warners Bay.
