Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Your guide to what's on in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley this weekend

June 3 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SATURDAY

Image courtesy of Newcastle Art Gallery.

The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle, in collaboration with 2 Footprints Indigenous Corporation, will host a special cultural event acknowledging the 30th Anniversary of the Mabo Decision. This pop-up event at Olive Tree will feature performances, cultural workshops, tools and artefacts talks, and art-making for families hosted by Newcastle Art Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.