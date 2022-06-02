Newcastle Herald
Colongra gas-fired power station running at historic high levels to stabilise energy grid

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 2 2022 - 8:49am, first published 8:00am
Gas power helping to prop-up energy grid

The Colongra gas-fired power station on the Central Coast has been running at historically high levels in recent months in an attempt to sure up an increasingly unstable electricity grid.

