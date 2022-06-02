Newcastle Herald
Trainer Terrence Hong in hunt for Gardens double

By Craig Kerry
Updated June 16 2022 - 4:44am, first published 6:30am
Kearsley trainer Terrence Hong believes a drop in grade and return to form from injury can help Metro Mike and Let's Go Hornets respectively overcome middle box draws at The Gardens on Friday.

