High range drink-driving arrest after car hits Islington building

POLICE allege a man due to face court later this month struck an Islington building while drink-driving.
Police arrested the 37-year-old after they were called to the intersection of Chinchen Street and Hubbard Street about 3.20am on Tuesday.
Initial reports indicated a car had hit a commercial building.
Police said the driver was seen leaving the scene before officers arrived. Working off a description of his vehicle, they located it a short time later travelling along Clyde Street.
The car stopped under direction from police, who conducted a breath test that returned a positive result.
After his arrest the man was taken to Newcastle police station.
A secondary test allegedly returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.180.
The man, who has had his licence suspended, received a court attendance notice.
He is due to face Newcastle Local Court this month.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
