"ED nurses are being pushed to keep picking up staffing shortages or 'making do' while working short-staffed," NSWNMA's John Hunter and John Hunter Children's Hospital branch secretary, Rachel Hughes, said. "As it is, ED staff are completely stressed by the conditions they are constantly working in. Our patients and their loved ones put their trust in us to care for them safely, and when we don't have the resources we need to do that, terrible things can happen."