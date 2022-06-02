Seven Days in League: A twin-win situation for the Saifitis

NEWLY elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reminds Australia he is a real rugba league fan when he is snapped by a paparazzi photographer at the crack of dawn picking the newspapers up off his front lawn.
Various reports refer to the PM as "dishevelled" (aren't we all at that hour of the morning) but what catches my eye is the Newtown Jets jersey he is wearing with his designer-label PJ bottoms.
Some might query whether Albo is a two-timer, given that he is a diehard South Sydney supporter who wore a Rabbitohs COVID mask throughout the election.
This, of course, is nonsense. You're allowed to follow a team in the NRL and the NSW Cup.
Here's hoping Albo introduces legislation in the senate that allows the Jets to make a fairytale return to the top flight for the first time since 1983.
For some reason - possibly Newtown's blue-and-white colours - I recall an English politician called David Mellor, who was stitched up by those grubby tabloids back in the 1990s.
Poor old David resigned in disgrace when the young lady with whom he was having an extra-marital affair revealed in a kiss-and-tell exclusive that he used to "score" with her after dressing up in his Chelsea kit.
How embarrassing. I mean the only way it could possibly be worse was if he was a Tottenham fan.
IT'S a not-so-fine line between pleasure and Payne at Suncorp Stadium as Brisbane prop Payne Haas cops a pizzling from home-town fans in his team's comeback win against the Titans.
Every time Payne takes a hit-up, he is booed by the crowd, who are obviously filthy about reports that the big fella has demanded an immediate release. After the game, he tells Channel Nine's Darren Lockyer: "I'm not usually one to get rattled, but when the boos came out I had to compose myself and stay in the game and do my job for the team."
If it's any consolation to Haas, the legendary Jack Gibson once said of the Lang Park rabble: "They'd boo Santa Claus, this mob."
Payne, it must be said, is no Santa Claus.
The big fat man in the red suit is all about giving. The Test and Origin front-rower is more like a spoilt brat who didn't find enough presents under the Christmas tree.
BRONCOS officials are in damage-control mode after big Payne's blindside hit.
Asked if he has been shocked by the news that Haas wants out, Brisbane football manager Ben Ikin replies: "Nothing surprises me in this game anymore. It never ceases to amaze me."
Judging by that confused response, good luck to the Broncos sorting this mess out.
At Shark Park, former Prime Minister Scotty from Marketing is spotted in the crowd having a chat to Cronulla legend Paul Gallen.
I find myself desperately hoping that Gal is trying to line Scotty up as his next heavyweight boxing opponent. I reckon it would a promoter's dream. Who wouldn't pay to watch that?
CANBERRA veteran Jason Croker reveals the reason he has been ruled out of today's clash with the Eels.
"I was sitting on the floor in the lounge room at home and reached above my head to get the TV remote control," explains Croker, who has been sidelined recently after dislocating a shoulder.
"Then the shoulder just came clean out on me. I was on my hands and knees in pain until the doctor arrived about 40 minutes later and put it back in place."
It just goes to highlight the laziness of modern society.
If Croker had bothered to get off his backside and change channels like we used to in the good old days, before TV remotes had been invented, he would have been fit to run out and play.
Serves him right.
JACOB Saifiti reveals how he learned of his inclusion in the NSW State of Origin squad after his twin brother Daniel was a late scratching because of a knee injury.
Apparently Jacob received the news from Knights high-performance manager Hayden Knowles, and then the first person he told was Daniel.
"He couldn't get the smile off his face, he was just so happy for me," Jacob tells our man Max McKinney.
I guess it's a different take on another selection yarn involving an even more famous pair of twins, Steve and Mark Waugh.
Back in 1991, Steve arrived for dinner at their parents' house and said to Mark: "Congratulations, you're in the Team team."
"Who's been dropped?" Mark asked.
"Me," Steve replied.
Mark obviously didn't suffer too many mixed emotions. He went out and scored a ton against the Poms on his Test debut.
WESTS Tigers coach Michael Maguire ignores the sound of axes being sharpened to declare: "We can win every game. We'll roll up every week with the attitude to win every game."
A lot of people believe in the power of positive thinking, but I subscribe to the theory that there are only so many miracles to go around. And unfortunately for Madge, I'm next in line.
I'll be winning Powerball imminently and this will be my last-ever column. Been nice knowing you.
PAYNE Haas backflips on his demands for an immediate release from the Broncos and denies speculation that he is a greedy grub.
"If I was about money I would have left ages ago," he says, having coming to the belated realisation that, even in this era of rampant inflation, he can live on $748,000 a year.
Meanwhile, the great Ray Warren announces his retirement as a commentator after 99 Origins.
Turn it up, Rabs. After three years in the nervous 90s, he's deadset bottled it.
