Young gun Grace Panella driving to new highs

Teenage driver Grace Panella says her confidence is building with every win.
And after four winners at Tamworth on Thursday, the 19-year-old heads to Newcastle on Friday night on a high and with genuine chances for boss Clayton Harmey aboard Saint Crusader and Abdicate.
Panella, the sister of champion driver Lauren Tritton, has 16 winners at Newcastle and 36 statewide just five months into the season. Across 2021, she had 25.
"It's been pretty good," Panella said. "I've struggled a bit with confidence but confidence comes with winners, so the more I get, the more confident I'm getting. I'm pulling in a lot of drives and I'm enjoying it a lot more than when I was getting bossed around by the big guns.
"Clayton being the leading trainer in the Hunter Valley, it's just the best place for a junior driver."
Panella won with Our Bushwacker (Stacie Elliott), Iam The Joker (Rob Durrant), Dance With Sue and Im Quick As Fire (Harmey) at Tamworth. At Newcastle, her best hopes are Saint Crusader (race two) and Abdicate (four).
"He's a very talented little boy," she said of Saint Crusader.
"Second row doesn't really bother him. He's won the majority of his races from in behind, other than last week. But he's a special talent and I think he's just going to get better with age.
"Abdicate's got a good draw this week [in four], which helps.
"When he came over from New Zealand he looked very promising but he's had a few little problems. We seem to be fixing them now."
"I think he's going to get better as time goes on. Hopefully that's right tomorrow night."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
