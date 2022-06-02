Trainer Mark Davidson chasing Gardens double

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson is eyeing a winning double at The Gardens on Friday before a shot at the track's new $750,000 The 715 on Saturday night.
The Gardens is gearing up to host the first edition of the world's richest staying race series, starting with six $13,000 heats. The winner of the final on June 11 takes home $500,000.
Advertisement
Davidson has Holistic Key from box four in heat one.
"She made the Gold Cup Final at Wentworth Park and was up the front going up the back straight before she got galloped on from behind," Davidson said.
"Her two runs since that have been a bit average. But it's her home track, she should be mixing it with them early, but there's some quality stayers in it and if she could run a place, it would be an enormous effort."
Davidson has better chances on Friday with Fat Boy's Charm and Mighty Boomer. Fat Boy's Charm has box four in race five.
"It was a good win last start [at The Gardens], he had to come from behind and run over the top of them down the back straight," he said. "He's a touch immature. He puts in a good run than a couple of bad ones but he's going well and he should be in the mix again. He's just a bit hit and miss out of the boxes, but when he begins cleanly, he goes good."
Mighty Boomer was last in her only start and has box one in race two on Friday.
"She'd been trialling OK but she got worked up as the lure got close to the boxes [last week]," he said.
"As she went up, the lids went up and she bombed the start. She should be better this week."
"The draw helps and she just needs to come out with them and she should be a good place chance, if not the winner."
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.