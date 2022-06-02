He played more than 100 games for the Roosters and the Eels, and carried the flag for both state and country, but it was as an administrator that John Quayle had his greatest impact on the sport of rugby league.
In the 1980s and '90s, Quayle was responsible for shaping the future of the game and, though now retired, is still widely regarded as one of Australia's top sports administrators in any code.
Quayle joins Barry Toohey for this week's Toohey's News Podcast, from his vineyard in the Hunter Valley to look back on his most formative experiences in the top job.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
