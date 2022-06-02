Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Monkeypox in Australia: Sydney man becomes second case of Monkeypox in NSW as Australian tally rises to three

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:26am, first published 6:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Sydney man who recently returned from Queensland has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

A man in his 50s who recently returned to Sydney from Queensland has become the second person to be diagnosed with monkeypox in NSW and the third in Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.