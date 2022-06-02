Greg Prichard: State of Origin 2022 is shaping as one of the classic series

If you're still holding out hope for a good, old-fashioned brawl in State of Origin then you're the definition of optimistic.
But if you're looking for a great contest played at high speed and intensity, with games hanging in the balance for a long time, this year's series is for you.
Hey, if I'm wrong, call me irresponsible, but I don't see either side running away with this series.
Whichever teams wins game one at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, I fully expect the other team to level it up in game two at Optus Stadium in Perth on June 26. That would set up a hugely-anticipated decider at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on July 13.
NSW have been clear favourites to win both game one and the series ever since betting began on this series.
But, as I wrote here last week when I warned about what Queensland would bring with their new coaching line-up led by Billy Slater, the Blues are almost always favourites no matter what.
What is worth noting is that in the past week NSW, although still warm favourites, have eased a fraction and, accordingly, the Maroons have firmed slightly.
The bookmakers simply had the Blues too short to begin with.
When you analyse the respective team line-ups, best start with the key injury ins and outs from last year's series to this year's opener and by far the most important development there is the absence of both Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell in the centres for the Blues.
Trbojevic is gone for the series and Mitchell at least for game one and it can't be underestimated how critical that is.
Those two were fantastic in last year's series and scored seven tries between them in the big wins by NSW in games one and two.
Blues coach Brad Fittler has opted for a combination of youth and experience to replace them, in Kotoni Staggs and Jack Wighton.
Whilst acknowledging their quality, it's hard to anticipate either of them having anything like the influence Trbojevic and Mitchell had last year.
Kalyn Ponga missed the first two games last year due to injury, but was back at fullback for Queensland in game three, which they won to prevent a clean sweep.
Ignore Ponga's up-and-down form for Newcastle in the NRL this season when assessing what he is capable of doing for the Maroons.
He can't do it all on his own and his Knights teammates have mostly struggled to create situations in which he can excel.
Playing in a team that includes Cameron Munster and Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves, Ben Hunt as starting hooker and Harry Grant coming off the bench, Ponga is a huge threat.
Blues halves Jerome Laui and Nathan Cleary both missed game three last year due to injury and it showed in the NSW performance when they lost narrowly with Wighton at five-eighth and Mitchell Moses at halfback. The return of those two is obviously major.
Josh Addo-Carr might have been a bit unlucky to lose his spot on the wing for the Blues, but that was a decision based on Fittler's preference for this game, rather than one forced by injury.
When it comes to forced ins and outs of truly elite players who can have a substantial impact on results while the series is still alive, NSW have been hurt going from last year to this year.
Queensland, meanwhile, have improved because with Ponga available for game one they got to be able to pick their preferred spine from the start.
It was anticipated Slater would start Harry Grant at hooker with the versatile Hunt on the bench as cover for the halves as well, but he was bullish in his reasoning that Hunt deserved to start based on his contribution to the Queensland cause over the years and particularly in game three last year.
That's a great attitude.
It gives Hunt, who has been unfairly maligned at times over the years, a boost and should act as a spur to Grant to know that, as quick and exciting as his rise to prominence has been at club and then rep level, nothing is guaranteed and the challenge is to keep producing.
Munster is the most important player in this series. The end result is more likely to be shaped by what he does - or is kept from doing - than by any other player on either side.
The Melbourne five-eighth is back to his brilliant best form this season and as such is in the thick of the argument when it comes to singling out the NRL's best player.
He's the closest player in style to what we got from the great Wally Lewis and what you can be sure he'll do in game one is have the freedom to go looking for the ball and the confidence to try things.
Just like Lewis used to do.
It can be a mesmerising mix from a player in form and Munster is certainly that.
Trbojevic had the freedom to roam from the centres last year and was devastating for the Blues.
But Trbojevic is one of those special players and Fittler will presumably have his centres play more straightforward games positionally in this series.
Under those circumstances, Jerome Luai at five-eighth shapes as the key player for the Blues.
He's got a complete series behind him now and we all know he's got the big plays in him. His influence could increase significantly.
NSW deserve to be favourites at home in game one, but I wouldn't be surprised which team won. There won't be much in it.
