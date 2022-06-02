Police are calling for help searching for a teenager who went missing from Port Stephens this week.
Josie Pritchard, 13, was last seen at Medowie on June 1.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 165cm tall, of thin build, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a striped white and blue school shirt and navy long pants.
Josie is known to frequent the Port Stephens, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle areas.
Anyone with information about Josie's whereabouts is urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter Police on 4983 7599 or Crime Stoppers either on 1800 333 000 or via the online portal at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Quote event number E500503092.
