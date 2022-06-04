Newcastle Herald
Port Stephens teenager Josie Pritchard found and returns to family

Updated June 4 2022 - 1:07am, first published 1:00am
FOUND: Thirteen-year-old Josie Pritchard. Picture: NSW Police

A teenage girl reported missing from Port Stephens this week has been found and has returned to her family.

