A teenage girl reported missing from Port Stephens this week has been found and has returned to her family.
Josie Pritchard, 13, was reported missing after last being seen at Medowie on June 1.
Port Stephens police advised she was found at a home in Raymond Terrace on Friday and is safe and back with her family.
Police have thanked the community for their assistance.
