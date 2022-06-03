Newcastle Northstars striker Francis Drolet felt like he had a "bit of unfinished business" in the Australian Ice Hockey League.
Part of the 2019 side that fell one win short of the grand final, he had intended to return the following year until the coronavirus struck.
Unable to travel to Australia, the French-Canadian put his AIHL plans on hold and played in France.
But after almost two years abroad, the 32-year-old has returned to the Hunter and started season 2022 with a bang. In five games Drolet has scored six goals, including a hat-trick, to help the Northstars into second place.
"It's pretty fun to be back," Drolet, originally from Montreal, said. "It's like a vacation with hockey for me, so it's the best of both worlds."
Drolet said the 3-2 semi-final loss to Perth in 2019 had served as motivation to return to the Northstars.
"It wasn't our best game, a tough loss," he said. "That's partly why I came back, a bit of unfinished business."
One of two imports AIHL clubs can have this year, Drolet believes his side have made a decent start to their campaign but still have plenty to work to do. He said upcoming games against unbeaten leaders Canberra Brave would show how well they are really going.
"We've got a lot of young guys we've got to develop," he said. "If we keep working hard ... and all get on the same page I think we've got a pretty good shot to finish at the top. But we haven't played Canberra yet, so I think that will be a good test to see how we fit in the league."
Newcastle host Brisbane Lightning, who hope to enter the AIHL next year, in an exhibition game on Sunday.
"I've heard they have a few good players," Drolet said.
"It's a good opportunity to work on our systems and power plays. You can't waste an opportunity when you play a game."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
