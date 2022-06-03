Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Black Diamond Cup: Newcastle City out to hand Terrigal-Avoca their third straight loss

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:15am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Findlay. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle City coach Mitch Knight admits it could be a blessing or a curse to face rivals Terrigal-Avoca after their past two losses.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.