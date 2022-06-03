Norths pair part of Kookaburras win in New Zealand

Former Norths players Ky Willott and Matt Dawson played their first international together when the Kookaburras backed up their 8-1 thumping of New Zealand by recording a second big victory in two days.
The Australians scored a 4-0 win in game two of the four-match trans-Tasman series on Thursday at the National Hockey Centre in Auckland.
Advertisement
Dawson, a Kookaburras regular, missed the first match but was back on Thursday to play alongside rookie Willott.
Jeremy Hayward scored twice, while Nathan Ephraums and Blake Govers had a goal each. The third Test is Saturday.
Locally, Wests travel to Maitland on Sunday looking for redemption in the only Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match this weekend. Wests coach Chris Boyle said his side lost 1-0 to Maitland in the first round despite creating the majority of chances and "hopefully we can right that next time and push into the top four".
There are no Newcastle women's premier league matches this weekend.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.