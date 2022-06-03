Newcastle Herald
Jackson Baker bows out to Kanoa Igarashi at G-Land

June 3 2022 - 6:00am
Jackson Baker at G-Land. Picture: WSL

Merewether's Jackson Baker surfed just two waves as he bowed out of the Championship Tour event at G-Land in the elimination round on Friday with a loss to Kanoa Igarashi.

Local News

