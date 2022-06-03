Jackson Baker bows out to Kanoa Igarashi at G-Land

Merewether's Jackson Baker surfed just two waves as he bowed out of the Championship Tour event at G-Land in the elimination round on Friday with a loss to Kanoa Igarashi.
After five lay-days, the men's contest at Banyuwangi in Indonesia resumed with round two man-on-man, 45-minute heats and Baker was behind from the outset.
Igarashi was ahead with a 7.67 from two fins-sliding snaps after Baker earned a 5.5 from slashing carves on a smaller wave.
Igarashi backed up his score up with a 4.67, leaving Baker chasing a 6.85 to take the lead. With 18 minutes left, Baker took off on a wave but he was playing catch-up throughout. He put in two floats then four turns on an average wave to gain a 4.33.
His Japanese rival stayed busy, catching seven waves all up and extending his lead with a 5.17 then a 6.0 from an aerial punt, to win 13.67 to 9.83.
Baker narrowly made the mid-season cut to stay on the CT. G-Land is the sixth stop on the 10-event tour.
