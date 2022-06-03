Newcastle Herald
NPL derby Broadmeadow and Olympic rivals set for battle of depth

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
June 3 2022 - 10:30am
KEY OUT: Newcastle Olympic skipper Rhys Cooper is set to miss the clash with Broadmeadow. Picture: Marina Neil

THE Broadmeadow-Olympic derby is set to be a test of depth as both clubs count their losses ahead of the round 13 Northern NSW NPL match on Sunday at Darling Street Oval.

