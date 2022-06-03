NPL derby Broadmeadow and Olympic rivals set for battle of depth

THE Broadmeadow-Olympic derby is set to be a test of depth as both clubs count their losses ahead of the round 13 Northern NSW NPL match on Sunday at Darling Street Oval.
Magic are top of the table on 22 points from 10 games after defeating Weston 3-0 midweek but the victory came at a cost.
Advertisement
Defender Jordan Jackson was shown a straight red card in the 90th minute for off-the-ball contact at a corner. Keeper Jack Pandel saved the ensuing penalty. Jackson will miss two games through suspension.
Broadmeadow also had Jose Atayde out of the Weston match with illness and he is set to miss the Olympic game as well.
Coach Damian Zane was also away because of sickness but he will return.
Zane said Will Ingram, Sam Donnellan, Bailey Wells, Tom Beecham and Jared Baker had also been battling sickness, but he hoped they would be available on Sunday. Keeper Zac Bowling was back in the selection mix after being sidelined with ankle damage.
Despite the setbacks this week, Zane was backing his squad's depth to prevail.
"With postponed games, heavy pitches, it's going to be a slog the whole season," Zane said.
"The flu is going around and there's COVID, so it's all hands on deck and every team is going to be in this situation at some stage. I think it's going to be survival of the fittest."
Olympic, on 11 points from nine games, are also down on strength after earning a 2-2 draw with Weston last week with only 10 men.
Malik Thom was sent off midway through the first half and is suspended for two games. Marcus Duncan (groin) limped off early and is out, while midfield general Rhys Cooper is away.
Coach Joel Griffiths was sent from the sidelines at Weston for dissent and has been suspended for four games.
Griffiths was proud of his side's resilience to fight back and get an equaliser last week and he was hoping for the same attitude on Sunday.
"We've got a few players out so it will really test our depth," Griffiths said.
"But we've just got to plan and get on with it.
"[Cooper] came off when it was 2-1 last week and we made some changes, and the boy who came on [Declan Hughes] scored the goal and he is only 18, so we've got some guys who can step up, regardless of age.
"They've been really good to work with. Our team is relatively young, so every minute they get is good. They are always learning, whether they are winning or losing, or making mistakes, which is what you want from a young team."
Magic lost 2-1 to Olympic then Lambton Jaffas to start the season but they have been unbeaten since.
Zane expected his side to be switched on again.
Advertisement
'They've been playing well," he said of Olympic.
"But our boys have shown the right attitude towards all games, and respect for all opponents, and that's pleased me.
"We haven't taken the foot off against any team and that's important if you want to be fighting for premierships.
"I don't care who we play at the moment, I feel we show the right amount respect for each opponent while backing our own ability too. And I still don't think we've hit our best and that's exciting."
In other games on Sunday, Edgeworth (nine points) host Adamstown (0) and Lake Macquarie (seven) are away to second-placed Charlestown (19).
On Saturday, Maitland (17) welcome Cooks Hill (eight) and Weston (10) travel to play Lambton Jaffas (13).
Advertisement
MORE SPORT
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.