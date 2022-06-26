Paper Paradise is an honest and entertaining memoir about ambition, success and rock and roll - a story about one man's meteoric rise and spectacular fall set against a classic Australian soundtrack. Few others have had the impact on the Australian music industry as Glenn Wheatley. From working class boy to rockstar and star manager, he worked with some of Australia's most successful musicians including Little River Band, John Farnham and Delta Goodrem; and pioneered the FM radio industry.

