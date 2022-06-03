Nova Thunder buoyed by tight tussles with top teams in Newcastle championship netball

Player-coach Laura Glendenning believes improved decision-making will be key to Nova Thunder taking their game to another level in Newcastle championship netball this season.
Glendenning has been buoyed by Nova's performances against two of the competition's top sides this season. They have come close to knocking off heavyweights West Leagues Balance and University of Newcastle.
Thunder went down by four goals to third-placed West in round five. Last Saturday they led University, who are second in the competition standings, at every break before succumbing 52-42.
Nova bounced back with a strong 71-44 win over fifth-placed Kotara South on Sunday to be fourth heading into their round-eight clash with Junction Stella at National Park on Saturday.
"We played unreal [against University]," Glendenning said. "We ran toe-to-toe with them the entire game but unfortunately in the last quarter we didn't have the luxury of swapping five fresh players on. We just got tired in the end.
"But to know we stuck it with them the entire game and literally only lost it in the last quarter was a pretty massive achievement for us. We know that we can stick it with them now. It was the same with West but we just lost our momentum in the last quarter.
"It's something that we've got to work on as a team but it shows that we're definitely improving and keeping up with the big three, which was our goal was at the start of the year - to be competitive against the top teams and we are.
"The focus is mainly possession and making good choices with the ball and keep building, but there are really positive signs looking at the second half of the season."
Thunder will be without goal shooter Erin Asquith, who is playing for NSW Premier League side Central Coast Heart on Saturday, and midcourter Jess Regan is out with a potential season-ending knee injury.
Wing attack Eliza Lewis is in doubt after rolling her ankle against the Tigers but midcourter Amali Fitzhenry is set to make her first appearance of the season in her return from a knee injury.
Inner Glow go up against unbeaten leaders Souths, West meet Kotara South and University play BNC Whanau.
All games are at 3.45pm.
