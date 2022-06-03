Kris Lees backs Le Villi to defy Queensland Oaks odds

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees believed Le Villi was over the odds as a $19 chance for the Queensland Oaks (2200m) at Eagle Farm on Saturday, a week after she finished strongly in the group 2 The Roses on the same track.
Le Villi will have her third run and second at group 1 level since coming to Lees' stables from New Zealand.
On a good surface, the Puccini filly came from near last to finish 1.4 lengths away from winner Barb Raider in fifth in The Roses (2100m).
That came after she worked home to finish 5.4 lengths back on a bottomless Randwick track in the ATC Oaks (2400m) on April 9 in her Australian debut.
She faces another dry Eagle Farm surface on Saturday, but the challenge of a quick back-up because of the rescheduled program of features forced by washouts.
Lees was pleased with how Le Villi had come through the Roses run and with the draw in gate two.
Le Villi jumped from barrier eight last start, when she also wore blinkers for the first time. Lees has added pre-race ear muffs for Saturday and he hoped Le Villi would settle closer to the leaders.
"She deserves a chance at group 1 level again," Lees said. "She's come out of that run OK so we're optimistic.
"She's got a nice gate so that's a bonus. With that, I'd like to see her settle a little closer in the run."
The $700,000 Oaks is a step up from the Roses but Lees believed Le Villi was still "probably over the odds" at $19 with the TAB on Friday. Tim Clark has the ride.
"It is a bit stronger race, I must say," he said.
"A couple have come in that weren't there last week that are up in the market, but provided she backs up well, and I expect her to, she will be most competitive."
Also on the program, Lees has Dark Jewel Classic placegetters Wandabaa and Never Talk chasing group 2 glory.
Never Talk steps up to the mile in the $500,000 Magic Millions National Classic for fillies and mares, while Wandabaa tackles the $250,000 Moreton Cup (1200m).
Both produced eye-catching finishes in the May 14 Dark Jewel on a heavy Scone surface to again show their wet-track credentials.
Lees said the surface at Eagle Farm was his only concern for the pair.
"They have both got good credentials, they've just got to handle the firmer track at Eagle Farm," he said.
"They do have good wet track form, so it is a little concern there, but they are going there in good order.
"It's Never Talk's first time at the mile, but I think it's the right time to give her the chance now that she's matured a bit more. I've got a feeling she'll run it and if she does, it will be against mares like this.
"Wandabaa is just a good quality mare. She's taking on the boys at group 2 level but she gets in with no weight and is a very consistent mare and she'll run well."
Lees this week chose not to run stable star Mugatoo, on the comeback from a tendon injury, at Eagle Farm because of the firm track. He said Mugatoo may instead race in the Civic Stakes at Randwick in three weeks.
