Paul Messara-trained quartet tipped to shine at Newcastle

Paul Messara will head to Newcastle on Saturday with four genuine winning prospects, following a successful month of May in which the Arrowfield-based Scone trainer prepared seven winners.
Kissaki, an unraced filly, steps out for the first time in the two-year-old maiden plate (900m). It is a strong race with 14 first starters, however Kissaki was impressive in winning her only trial at Scone by three and a half lengths on a soft 6 track. She has barrier seven and Grant Buckley aboard.
The smart Ceasefire has won four from nine and bolted in second-up at Muswellbrook on a heavy 10 track on May 22. He must carry 61.5kg in the benchmark 68 handicap (1300m), but he has a soft draw and the in-form Aaron Bullock rides.
Dundeel three-year-old Lightfast has been in very good form since returning to Arrowfield.
The gelding was trained in Victoria for his first two starts and was unplaced in both. Since entering the Messara stable, he has had three starts for a Tamworth win and two close seconds. Lightfast was very unlucky last start at Muswellbrook and will contest the class 1 handicap (1200m).
Mirror Queen is a talented three-year-old filly which will appreciate the 1400m of the class 1 handicap.
She outclassed a maiden field to win by more than three lengths on debut on Newcastle's Beaumont track in December and was a good thing beaten first-up at Tamworth recently.
Sydney trainer Annabel Neasham will send an interesting Irish import to Newcastle.
Buoyant, a three-year-old colt, has his first Australian start in the maiden plate (1200m). He had three starts in Europe and was placed in all three over 1200m. Buoyant has had only one barrier trial since arriving and he was never off the bit when a close second at Warwick Farm recently. That trial was on a heavy 8.
The Hawkes stable could land a double at Newcastle.
Parlayed, a filly part owned by Coolmore, resumes from a spell in the fillies and mares maiden plate (1200m). She debuted on the Kensington track in October and was beaten a nose. The filly was an odds-on favourite when placed at Kembla on Melbourne Cup Day. Parlayed won a recent Rosehill trial on a heavy 8 on May 20.
Team Hawkes also have Pyrois, which has won all four of his trials. The Written Tycoon colt runs in the two-year-old maiden plate (900m).
