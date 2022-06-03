Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Paul Messara-trained quartet tipped to shine at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
Updated June 3 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Messara

Paul Messara will head to Newcastle on Saturday with four genuine winning prospects, following a successful month of May in which the Arrowfield-based Scone trainer prepared seven winners.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.