Jason Mackay's Cool Bourbski in good spot for 715 qualifiers at The Gardens

The Jason Mackay team head into the first edition of their home track's biggest race, The 715, with confidence after Cool Bourbski drew well for Saturday night's heats.
The 715m track record-holder at The Gardens with a best of 41.4 seconds, Cool Bourbski has box three in heat three of six $13,000 qualifiers for the $500,000-to-the-winner final the following Saturday night.
Advertisement
The new event is the world's richest staying race for greyhounds and has attracted a quality field.
Richmond Vale trainer Mackay, the leading conditioner in the Hunter Valley for many years, has the best local hope in the all-in TAB market in Cool Bourbski.
A $14 chance for the main event, Cool Bourbski was a $2.50 favourite to take out her heat and qualify.
The Mackay team were pleased with the draw and the heat field for Cool Bourbski, which has avoided the highest-rated dogs in the series.
"When she had box three two starts ago, she nearly got her record," April Mackay said of Cool Bourbski's 715m win at The Gardens on May 20 in 41.41.
"And when you look at it, there's a few Victorians in [her heat] and normally if they haven't been to a certain track, they are going to run off.
"So you would assume that if she comes out, she's going to put a gap job on them and you'd hope for a bit of a jam up.
"It's definitely a good draw and it's probably an easy race.
"She's good. If she gets on the lure tomorrow and it's a gap job, she will probably come up one of the favourites in the final, if she drew right. Just hopefully we get through and we draw a good box from there."
Cool Bourbski was third last start over the trip at The Gardens, and April said there was merit in the run.
"The first 700, she led, but she didn't get tackled like Miss Ezmae got her last week," she said.
"She likes to do her own thing and not get covered by someone else. Last week when Miss Ezmae didn't cross her but come around her, she was a good six lengths off them and got beat two and a half, which was good.
"It's just 700 by 700 with her. She's had two proper 700s, so a third 700 tomorrow is ideal."
Other strong Hunter hopes are Buzz Junkie (Michelle Lill) in heat one and Line Of Quality (Darryl Thomas) in the second qualifier. Buzz Junkie ($10) has box three but faces odd-on favourite Sound Of Silence (box six). Line Of Quality ($11), a notoriously slow starter, has box eight and comes up against Jarick Bale ($1.95) in one.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.