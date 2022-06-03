Three teens charged after alleged pursuit involving stolen car

Three teenagers have been charged following investigations into traffic and property-related offences in the Hunter region.
Operation Mongoose was established in April 2022 to investigate property offences, break and enters, and vehicle thefts.
Police said two teenage girls entered a home on Carandotta Street, Mayfield, about 10pm on Thursday and allegedly stole a BMW hatchback.
Officers tried to stop the stolen vehicle travelling west on Raymond Terrace Road, Woodberry, just before midnight.
When the vehicle failed to stop, a pursuit began, but it was terminated near East Maitland for safety reasons.
A short time later, the vehicle was found abandoned on Melbourne Street, East Maitland. With the assistance of the dog unit, two 15-year-old girls were arrested at a nearby property.
One was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal in company, as well as being carried in conveyance without consent of owner.
The other was charged with aggravated break, enter and steal, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, as well as police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly.
Then, in the early hours of Friday, police arrested a 14-year-old boy at a home in Woodberry.
He was charged with aggravated break and enter, take and drive conveyance, larceny, enter vehicle without consent of owner and enter prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
All three will face children's court.
