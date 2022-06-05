THE horse race of politics can often overshadow the true purpose of all its machinations. What is often treated as a team sport, with fervent fans on both sides barracking their team to victory, is at its core the process of deciding what comes next for ourselves, our children and our nation.
Much like the aforementioned sporting leagues, politics is at its most vibrant when there are a breadth of viable contenders taking the field. The tenor of debate can carry high above the lowest common denominator when multiple sides engage at that level, but without viable rivals to keep a front runner on their toes it can regress.
With that in mind, the chaos within the Newcastle Liberals is good for not even the party's most ardent critics. The contest of ideas that should be at the core of politics is only as good as its weakest links. When voters are forced to ask Labor candidates for advice on how to vote for another party, as Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon says happened last month, something is amiss.
The Liberals, at least in Newcastle, found themselves at a low ebb with a result that longstanding members describe as among their worst ever. It was enough for the Greens to lay claim to the mantle of the city's opposition party thanks to a swing toward them that closely resembled the one away from the former government.
News on Saturday that internal ructions contributed to that result should offer little solace to anyone but the most rusted-on opponents. In a field ostensibly about leadership, the apparent inability of a major party to set internal differences aside for a goal as large as a federal election tilt serves no-one.
The proof that a strong alternative can be enough to clinch victory in the Hunter came at state level a decade ago, when Tim Owen became the MP for Newcastle. His tenure ended in a byelection where the Liberals chose not to field candidates as a form of penance, yet it is hard to view the most recent electoral performance as a high peak even compared with that nadir.
Federal politics is a different beast, certainly. But insiders note that demographic trends notionally favour the party improving its standing. Recriminations may continue nationally but there are certainly questions that require answers, at least internally, at the local level too. Voters deserve parties who put aside their differences in a bid to lead; anything else is just a horse race.
