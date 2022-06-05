Markham has a lengthy criminal history and pleaded guilty to manslaughter over his role in the home invasion death of 17-year-old Devril Leuthwaite at Werrington in 2010. For his role in the killing, Markham was jailed for a maximum of six years, with a non-parole period of three years and was given a discount because he showed "genuine remorse" and assisted police because he felt guilty about his involvement.