Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Basketball: Falcons import JaShaun Smith finally gets green light to soar in NBL1 East

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 3 2022 - 8:23am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SET FOR TAKE-OFF: American excitement machine JaShaun Smith will make his debut for the Newcastle Falcons against Bankstown on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

US import JaShaun Smith is "stoked" to finally get the green light to make his debut for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL1 East competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.