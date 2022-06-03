US import JaShaun Smith is "stoked" to finally get the green light to make his debut for the Newcastle Falcons in the NBL1 East competition.
Smith has spent a frustrating six weeks getting to know his teammates - and the Australian lingo - as he waited for an international licence.
Advertisement
The clearance came through on Tuesday and Smith will make a much-anticipated first appearance for the Falcons in Bankstown against the Bruins on Saturday.
"I'm stoked," Smith said. "I cannot wait to play."
The 23-year-old cut short his time at Tirana in Albania to join the Falcons. As a result Tirana did not have to release the 195cm guard until the end of the season. Tirana's campaign finished on May 7 but the Superliga didn't wind up until last weekend.
"It has been frustrating but thankfully the guys have been winning. That has been cool," Smith said. "It has allowed me to get used to playing with the guys and learn the systems. I think I can bring a new dynamic to the team. Add more fuel to the fire."
The Falcons, after dropping their first two games, have won seven straight to be in second spot on points differential to Canberra approaching the halfway point of the season.
"JaShaun gives us a different look to what we have got, which is really exciting," Falcons coach Pete Astley said. "He is very athletic. He can jump through the roof. He has a 49-inch vertical leap on him.
"It allows us to play in multiple ways. Instead of us getting into the grind like we have for the past few weeks for us - it has worked well - but we now have the opportunity to mix it up a little bit.
"It was a really good atmosphere on Tuesday when we announced to the whole group that JaShaun was ready to go."
Smith can play from the two position to the four and was a starter in three of his four years at Longwood University where he averaged 10 points a game at 49 per cent from the field.
As well as an outstanding college career, Smith is a Youtube sensation. His highlights reel of dunks has attracted more than 80,000 hits.
"We weren't looking for a dominant scorer. We were looking for an individual who would fit into our team philosophy," Astley said.
"We spoke to his coaches in Longwood before we went with him. We believe he will come in and complement what we have got. We want reasonable numbers out of him but we are not looking for 25 points per game. The balance in the team we have now, we are just looking for him to complement that balance."
The Falcons women's team have the bye.
Smith's inclusion and the defensive attention he will attract should free up Ryan Beisty (15 points and 10 rebounds per game), Matur Maluach (16 points, five rebounds) and Myles Cherry Ryan (17 points, 10 rebounds).
Bankstown have recorded just one win and prop up the ladder, but Astley remains wary.
"They are struggling for wins but they are tough," Astley said. "They have been together for a while, are physical and will try and get us into a real grind type of a game."
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.