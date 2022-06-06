Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Phillip O'Neill: Anthony Albanese Labor government needs ambition on climate for Newcastle and Hunter's future

By Phillip O'Neill
June 6 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BEGINNING: Pat Conroy is sworn in as Defence Industries Minister and Minister for International Development and the Pacific last Wednesday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Ambition is an invaluable thing. Good on Labor's Pat Conroy, who retained the seat of Shortland for Labor. Mr Conroy's talent has been recognised by appointment to the new Albanese Labor ministry as Minister for Defence Industry, and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.