The problem is that the economies of the Central Coast and Hunter are a long way short of what you want for the rest of the 21st century. In general, the fortress economies are over-specialised in economic sectors that are either unsustainable or will run out of puff in the next couple of decades. According to the data agency Remplan, lead economic sectors in the Central Coast economy are construction and real estate services. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are driven by manufacturing and construction. In the rest of the Hunter mining and construction take the wheel.