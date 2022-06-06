Ambition is an invaluable thing. Good on Labor's Pat Conroy, who retained the seat of Shortland for Labor. Mr Conroy's talent has been recognised by appointment to the new Albanese Labor ministry as Minister for Defence Industry, and Minister for International Development and the Pacific.
It's a shame, though, that Mr Conroy wasn't appointed to the Albanese cabinet, the inner sanctum of the ministry where the big decisions of government are made.
In three years' time, however, come the next election, ambition will count for little. What will matter is achievement. For the first time in three decades, Labor has won every federal seat north of the Hawkesbury, two MPs from the Central Coast, four from the Hunter. This red fortress will stand or fall on what these six MPs achieve.
Critical will be their achievements in transforming their regional economies. The livelihoods of 1.1 million people are in Labor's hands. But the economic foundations of the fortress are shaky.
The problem is that the economies of the Central Coast and Hunter are a long way short of what you want for the rest of the 21st century. In general, the fortress economies are over-specialised in economic sectors that are either unsustainable or will run out of puff in the next couple of decades. According to the data agency Remplan, lead economic sectors in the Central Coast economy are construction and real estate services. Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are driven by manufacturing and construction. In the rest of the Hunter mining and construction take the wheel.
It's under-recognised that the construction sector - fuelled by population growth - has been a major driver of economic prosperity in the Hunter and Central Coast economies over the last decade. Yet, the surge has been manifested in sprawling housing estates, eating into forests and farmlands, and in the explosion of coastal apartments, most of questionable quality. Sure, there has been considerable jobs and income generation from the construction boom, but it can't go on and on, can it?
For manufacturing, its endurance in the lower Hunter economy is heartening, but manufacturing's survival depends on ongoing efficiencies especially through automation. Much was made during the election campaign of hydrogen hubs, gas fired power stations, battery production and so on, in the lower Hunter. But these activities don't have the jobs densities needed for a growing workforce.
Then there is coal, a mess looking for a plan. Reliable, affordable electricity in eastern Australia is under threat. Coal barons are stuffing their wallets with extraordinary profits. NSW government coal royalties are set to explode by $1.2 billion. Yet AGL is committed to exiting electricity production from coal-fired power stations. And Labor is committed, rightly, to actions to cut carbon emissions by 43 per cent by 2030 as the global climate crisis intensifies.
The election campaign saw Labor's Dan Repacholi in Hunter and Meryl Swanson in Paterson assure coal workers their jobs will be safe under Labor. Yet the mathematics of Labor's 43 per cent reduction pledge seems at odds with these assurances.
In play here is the performance of the Greens in the seat of Newcastle. In inner-Newcastle booths, from Cooks Hill through Hamilton to Industrial Drive, first preference votes for Greens candidate Charlotte McCabe rivalled those for sitting MP Sharon Claydon.
These booths serve the region's highest concentrations of university degree holders. Mimicking climate change voters in inner-city seats in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, inner-Newcastle professionals are likely to dump Labor if the party reneges on its climate change commitments.
Labor has a dilemma in the Central Coast and Hunter regions: pursue its 43 per cent reduction target and risk the ire of the coal lobby, or retain coal jobs and see its fortress crumble along the coast.
The problem of the latter, of course, is it prolongs the inevitable exit of coal mining in the Hunter, while eating into the time available for an orderly transition.
So therein is the tough task for Labor. Its record of achievement must incorporate a pathway to an economic future that ensures jobs and prosperity. Labor MPs need to lead their voters towards viable, sustainable industries of the future. Naive, week-kneed allegiance to the coal sector has no place in this task.
