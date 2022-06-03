BUS DRIVERS brought the city's public transport network to a halt on Friday in a strike to push for better wages from Newcastle's Keolis Downer.
More than 100 workers turned up to march the street, before voting to negotiate for a seven per cent pay increase in a two-year deal.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union tram and bus division president Daniel Jaggers said drivers were struggling to make ends meet as the cost of living continues to rise.
"The feeling among members is that they're not happy with the offer that Keolis was going to put on the table," he said.
"Their day-to-day looks like fuel prices going through the roof, their food bills have gone up, we've been told today electricity and gas prices will go way up through the window.
"The biggest concern that was raised today was that the members want to continue to live where they work and not be pushed out like people in Sydney have to the outer suburbs just to survive."
The decision to push for a two-year deal rather than a four-year agreement came in the hopes a Labor government would be installed at the next state election.
Members considered voting for a pay rise higher than seven per cent, but committee members argued they needed to "take the passion out of it and let common sense prevail".
The union believes it can get a deal done quicker if it pushes for a more palatable pay rise.
Keolis Downer has been contacted for comment, but in a previous statement to the Herald this week, a spokeswoman said the company would continue to negotiate in good faith.
She said the company believes its wage offer is fair in the current environment and that it was seeking to find balance between the interests of both parties.
Mr Jaggers said the members are reasonable, and would reassess the economic situation at the end of their two-year agreement, if Keolis Downer comes to the table.
"The issue with this government is that they actually control what the private operator receives with regards to wage increases," he said.
"As we know on a federal level the government has come out clearly and said they support those people that are most vulnerable at the present time - being the lowest paid workers.
"From our perspective we need to make sure these members get a reasonable offer put on the table."
Mr Jaggers said union representatives hope to sit down with Keolis Downer in the next week to discuss terms.
The bus drivers were on strike from 10am to 2pm.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
