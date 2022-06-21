Crystalbrook Kingsley and Newcastle's Facon magazine are joining forces for a special event - An Evening of Dreaming - to celebrate Indigenous fashion, food and art.
It's all happening at the former Newcastle council chambers on Thursday, July 7, and coincides with NAIDOC Week. The evening will begin with a native Australian-inspired cocktail upon arrival at Romberg's bar, followed by a three-course meal at Roundhouse restaurant.
Crystalbrook Kingsley's new executive chef, Matthew Smith, is working in collaboration with Maitland restaurant COQUUN to curate a bushfoods-inspired menu, paired with a selection of Meerea Park wines.
The works of Indigenous fashion designers Wa-ring, MAARA Collective and Ngali will be showcased in a live fashion installation on the night alongside an art exhibition by Saretta Designs. Also, Facon will officially launch its "Dreaming Edition" featuring Indigenous model Samantha Harris on the cover and a range of Indigenous creatives, models, artists, fashion designers, dancers and musicians inside.
Tickets can be purchased now from crystalbrookcollection.com/kingsley.
The historic Paterson Tavern has changed hands for the first time in 23 years.
Daniel and Jane Maroulis, who live at East Gresford and own Boydell Wines, Cellar Door & Restaurant in Morpeth, took over ownership from Nicole and Brent Eslick.
"They're still local and have come in to the pub quite a bit," Jane Maroulis said.
"They had a farewell at the tavern the week before we took over, and I met the owners before them, and they had it for more than 20 years too. Having all three sets of owners there, chatting, it was lovely."
Daniel and Jane also purchased the land behind the tavern, which included an adjoining circa 1930 house called Sunnyside.
"We will turn that into accommodation eventually, but we're using it for office spaces at the moment," she said.
"We intend to have an all-weather beer garden out the back of the tavern - we'll concrete and get some landscaping done and have music on weekends. It will make it a bit of a destination."
Maroulis says it's "a beautiful old building that needs a bit of love".
"It was built in 1882 and has a lovely feel to it. We're going to do some renovations, replace the carpets and do some painting inside and out. We see it as an extension of Boydell's but it won't be branded the same way - we will rebrand the tavern."
Part of that transformation is updating the food offering to "gastro pub" status. All previous tavern employees are staying on, including chef Clint Eslick.
"We'll still be serving pub food, nothing too intimidating for anybody, just really good pub food," Maroulis said.
"Clint has been the chef there for 13 years and he's excited about it all. Our chefs from Boydell's are coming over to help create the menu and do a little mentoring.
"I think it's a huge opportunity. Paterson is such a lovely little town, and we're right near the train station so there's the possibility of day trippers from Newcastle catching the train out and having lunch, and catching the train back."
As for Daniel, he's as happy as a pig in mud.
"He's absolutely loving it," she said.
"He's behind the bar pulling beers, meeting all the locals and the characters. He said the other day he thinks he's living his best life."
Boydell's Restaurant is hosting a French-themed dinner on July 14 to coincide with Bastille Day. Tickets are on sale now.
Lone Star Rib House at Kotara has introduced free children's activities on a Sunday. From 12.30pm to 2.30pm, until the end of July, there will be face painting and balloon twisting to keep them occupied as you dine.
The Edwards at Newcastle West is collaborating with Four Pillars Gin throughout July, kicking off with a special gin cocktail "happy hour" on July 1.
There will be a gin cocktail, five-course degustation dinner on July 21 (think confit tuna belly with green olive salsa on toasted rye; mushroom and stracciatella tart; buckwheat hotcakes with taramasalata and bloody shiraz caviar; crispy pork jowl with Szechuan salt, spiced apple; beef short ribs braised with gin aromatics and white polenta; and warm pistachio cake with shiraz poached quince), as well as a closing party in the beer garden on July 31 with live music.
In addition, The Edwards will have Four Pillars inspired snack and brunch menu items, a Four Pillars cocktail list, and a gin cart during lunch and dinner service serving highballs and martinis.
Sommelier Eduardo Molina, who spends much of his working week at sister restaurant The Flotilla in Wickham, is overseeing the Four Pillars takeover.
"We'll see some new items on the menu that work well with gin, like fresh Port Stephens oysters with a gin granita, cured fish, or bloody shiraz granita with salmon pearls," he said.
"And yes, we know it's cold outside, but it's the perfect excuse to come out of hibernation - to experience this Four Pillars takeover.
"It's for gin lovers, but if you don't like gin you'll still be catered for, of course. I'm really excited to do this, and to do it right."
