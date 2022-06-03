Newcastle Herald
City of Newcastle awards tender for former Shortland landfill remediation

By Sage Swinton
June 3 2022 - 7:00am
The Astra Street site.

A former landfill site at Shortland will be remediated through clay capping after a $26 million tender was awarded for the Astra Street site.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

