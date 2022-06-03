5 beds | 3 baths | 5 cars
Advertisement
This standout residence exudes a stoic presence directly opposite the sand and surf at Bar Beach. Immaculately presented with a quintessential blueprint, impressive innovation, and industrial infused themes, you'll love this family home's unmatched exclusive lifestyle.
Embrace a unique blend of contemporary textures, extraordinary design, and a seamless floorplan beyond the distinctive front entrance. With five generous bedrooms and a fully equipped children's play/study area or teenagers' retreat, there's plenty of privacy and space for everyone.
Venture to the upper level via the stairs or internal lift to the premium kitchen, where budding chefs and entertainers will be in their element within an expansive open plan living/dining area and on the front balcony with a 180° coastal backdrop.
The rear yard with level lawn space, heated inground pool and cabana also makes an exciting celebration option.
The home's green footprint is minimal and cost-effective. With high ceilings and double glazed windows, the interiors are climate-controlled by hydronic underfloor heating and ducted air conditioning.
From here you'll experience the many advantages of morning beach swims, shoreline walks to Merewether Beach or along Anzac Memorial Walk, and explore the many cafes and boutiques in Cooks Hill or the vibrant CBD.
