The Australian Reptile Park has a new exhibit featuring the first and only hatchling Komodo dragons in Australia.
After making it through incubation and egg hatching, the tiny trio of dragons are ready for visits from the public.
Head reptile keeper Jake Meney said the baby dragons had "all the intelligence, attitude and inquisitiveness of an adult dragon".
The two-month-old dragons have passed their latest health checks.
When they hatched, they weighed 112 grams to 116 grams.
"They've all gained around eight to 12 grams each, indicating that they are in perfect health. By the time they're about a year old, they should weigh around one kilogram and measure almost one metre in length," Jake said.
The health and development of the hatchlings is a good sign for the park's breeding program and an important step for the endangered species.
A population of about 3000 to 5000 Komodo dragons exist in the wild on the Indonesian island of Komodo.
"Presently, captive breeding is not needed for the wild population, however building captive populations is imperative in case a sudden decline is seen in the wild," he said.
"Once the dragons have reached 12 months of age, we'll commence training for them to walk in the main park area to meet visitors, just like their parents do."
For now, visitors can see the baby dragons in the Lost World of Reptiles exhibit.
The Komodo dragon is a living dinosaur and the world's largest lizard. These dragons can grow three to four metres in length and weigh over 100 kilograms.
As such, the baby Komodo dragon exhibit coincides with the Australian Reptile Park having 2.4-metre high animatronic dinosaurs roaming the park every weekend in June.
Those with Discover NSW vouchers left can use them at the park. The vouchers expire on June 30.
A punk band named "These New South Whales" has written and released a new track to support NSW in the State of Origin and celebrate the state.
Titled "The New Anthem", the track is inspired by the spirit of classic Aussie pub anthems of the past.
It was written as a tribute to iconic communities and landmarks of NSW, with a shout-out to Newcastle.
Part of the lyrics state: NEW-CAS-TLE Is going off, I still call it home, I'll see you at the Bogey Hole, and these are the good old days.
Another part of the lyrics state: I love Tooheys New, I feel like a Toohey New.
Hang on a sec, we know what this is. It's bogan punk.
The Grain Store in Newcastle is running a "state v state and beer v beer thing" on State of Origin night on Wednesday.
"We will be doing a special six-beer paddle for Origin," the craft beer specialists said.
"NSW is represented by Mountain Culture Beer Co, One Drop Brewing Co and White Bay Beer Co.
"QLD is represented by Range Brewing, Aether Brewing and Revel Brewing Co."
What, no VB or Tooheys? The bogan punks won't be pleased.
We'd like to make a really long, bad lizard joke ... but we don't want to let it dragon.
