Newcastle Herald
Exclusive

Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle told Hunter clergy about Vincent Ryan's death, but not survivors

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
June 3 2022 - 7:30pm
Grief: A Hunter priest said the reaction to the death of Vincent Ryan (pictured), who was never defrocked, had been significant. "I find myself grieving about it, this hurt - there's so much around the place and it's so strong."

THE DIOCESE of Maitland-Newcastle told its clergy about the death of convicted paedophile priest Vincent Ryan "within the week" it occurred, but has still not directly contacted survivors of his abuse.

