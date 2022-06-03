Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights and pathways manager Garth Brennan part company

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 3 2022 - 6:00am, first published 5:58am
MOVING ON: Garth Brennan has parted company with the Knights.

THE Newcastle Knights are looking for a new pathways manager to oversee their junior-development system after the surprise departure of highly respected Garth Brennan.

Local News

