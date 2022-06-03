While his countryman Dom Young has had an outstanding start to his NRL career, serious injuries and COVID have robbed fellow Englishman Hodgson of the chance at the same opportunities. A dynamic ball-running fullback who has debuted in the English Super League, Hodgson plays his first game of the season today in the Jersey Flegg competition against the Bulldogs at St John Oval after finally over-coming a fractured elbow suffered in the pre-season.