Teen charged with murder of 77-year-old man

A teenage boy has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of an elderly man on the Central Coast earlier this year.
Emergency services found a 77-year-old man inside a house on Pendant Parade, Killarney Vale on February 10.
Advertisement
The man had suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined by specialist police.
Detectives from Tuggerah Lakes Police District formed Strike Force Apollo in March to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following extensive inquiries, a 16-year-old boy attended Wyong Police Station about 11.30am Friday where he was charged with murder.
The teen was refused bail to appear at a children's court on Saturday.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.