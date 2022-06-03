Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

16-year-old charged with murder of 77-year-old man in Killarney Vale on Central Coast on February 10

Updated June 3 2022 - 11:49pm, first published 11:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teen charged with murder of 77-year-old man

A teenage boy has been charged with murder following an investigation into the death of an elderly man on the Central Coast earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.