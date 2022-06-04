Republic debate beyond queen's reign

THE Platinum Jubilee celebrations are a tribute to a remarkable woman who has worn the crown for longer than any previous monarch.
Now 96, Queen Elizabeth came to the throne under tragic circumstances 70 years ago following the premature death of her father, King George VI, in February 1952.
She, like her father, was a conscript sovereign in that neither of them had been born to rule. Elizabeth was 10 years old when, following the abdication of his elder brother Edward VIII who renounced the throne in order to marry Wallis Simpson, a divorced American socialite, King George became King.
While the scandal gave rise to fears it may mark the end of the monarchy, the new King, his Queen Elizabeth, and their daughters, soon won hearts and minds.
Those bonds were never stronger than during World War II when the Royals chose to share the trials and tribulations of their subjects, including the blitz.
When asked if the Princesses Elizabeth and Mary should be evacuated to Canada Queen Elizabeth - later venerated as the Queen Mother - replied: "The children won't go without me. I won't leave without the King. And the King will never leave".
That commitment and sense of duty was to become the hallmark of Queen Elizabeth II's life. During the war she served in the Auxiliary Territorial Corps, becoming a driver and a proficient mechanic.
The coronation on June 2, 1953, was watched by millions. It marked the beginning of a new era for Britain and the Empire which was in the process of becoming the Commonwealth.
The new monarch's first Prime Minister was Sir Winston Churchill. Australia's Prime Minister was Sir Robert Menzies.
Queen Elizabeth, easily the most travelled monarch in history, has always had a special fondness for Australia and has been seen by millions during her many visits here.
On a more poignant note this remarkable jubilee and the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh are reminders the Queen will not be with us forever.
Given that, only the most ardent republicans are pushing for Australia to become a republic during her reign.
In light of this, Mr Albanese's decision to begin investigating republican options while indicating he sees the issue as one for his second term makes excellent sense.
