Coach Tracey Baggs praised rising talent and club depth as West Leagues Balance came from behind to beat Kotara South 43-34 in round eight of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.
West were depleted due to players' commitments in NSW Premier League, which is contested midweek but had a round of games scheduled for Saturday.
It left West with only four players available of 24 registered across their championship and opens teams, with the latter side having to forfeit their match against Tigers.
Shooters Emma Prince and Rhiannon Stokes and wing attack Hannah Simmons were the only championship players available and several of West's 23s stepped up to make their championship debuts on Saturday.
Kotara South led 9-6 at the first break, 19-14 at half-time and 26-23 heading into the final quarter.
"Pretty much our 23s backed up a second game and the average age of those 23s was 16," Baggs said post-match on Saturday.
"For all of them it was the first time playing championship. The fact they played at 1.15 then waited around and backed up was just amazing.
"The fact we train together as a club, regardless of the team, and because Emma and Hannah are always at our training sessions made the difference today, and the experience of Emma and Rhiannon shone through towards the end."
Baggs described the championship performance of 23s player Ella Smith, who played half a game each of wing defence and goal defence, as "outstanding".
The win came after West had sustained their first loss of the season against unbeaten leaders Souths a week earlier.
"It was said at the end of the game how grateful all of the girls were that we were able to still get a team out on court and were still able to compete, and that is what clubs are about," Baggs said.
"Kotara didn't have two of their premier league players and they too had to find the depth in their club to play as well."
Lions were 69-29 winners over Inner Glow, Nova Thunder beat Junction Stella 62-44 and University of Newcastle defeated BNC Whanau 64-33.
There are no games scheduled for the June long weekend.
Round 8 results:
West Leagues Balance defeated Kotara South 43-34. Q1: Kotara South led 9-6; Q2: Kotara South led 19-14; Q3: Kotara South led 26-23.
Nova Thunder beat Junction Stella 62-44. Q1: Nova led 15-9; Q2: Nova led 35-19; Q3: Nova led 49-23.
University of Newcastle defeated BNC Whanau 64-33. Q1: University led 17-10; Q2: University led 35-21; Q3: University led 49-26.
Souths Lions defeated Inner Glow 69-29. Q1: Souths led 20-7; Q2: Souths led 37-12; Q3: Souths led 54-22.
Points: Souths 20, University 18, West 18, Nova 16, Kotara South 10, Junction 10, BNC 10, Inner Glow 9.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
