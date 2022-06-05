Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Young guns fire as depleted West Leagues Balance beat Kotara South in round 8 of Newcastle championship netball

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated June 5 2022 - 12:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXPERIENCE: West goal attack Emma Prince, shown in action earlier this season, was one of only three championship players available for their round-eight match on Saturday. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Coach Tracey Baggs praised rising talent and club depth as West Leagues Balance came from behind to beat Kotara South 43-34 in round eight of Newcastle championship netball at National Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.