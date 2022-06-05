Indigenous culture and ecology were at the heart of an event at Tarro on Sunday that aimed to highlight the importance of protecting the land.
Advertisement
The sustainability and cultural day, held at Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, sought to celebrate Indigenous people.
"It was about heightening the connection between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians," school principal Cheryl Henderson said.
"We all need to treat each other with dignity and respect. We have so much to learn from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples."
The event emphasised that traditional owners "cared for the land and used it for their benefit without damaging it".
"We've all got so much we can learn from that."
The event sought to help children realise "they have some control over what's going to happen and they can make choices that will benefit or not benefit the ecology and environment".
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.