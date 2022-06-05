Newcastle Herald
Ky Willott strikes twice for Aussies in series clean sweep over Kiwis

By Aap and Craig Kerry
Updated June 5 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
Ky Willott

TWO goals from Novocastrian Ky Willott on Saturday were part of a four-Test clean sweep for the Kookaburras over New Zealand in Auckland.

