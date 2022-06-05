Ky Willott strikes twice for Aussies in series clean sweep over Kiwis

TWO goals from Novocastrian Ky Willott on Saturday were part of a four-Test clean sweep for the Kookaburras over New Zealand in Auckland.
Willott's goals came in a 4-1 win in game three and the Kookaburras finished off with a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Australia have not been beaten by their trans-Tasman rivals since 2016 - a record that never looked like ending on Sunday after they raced to an early three-goal lead.
Dual Olympian Blake Govers got the opener in the 11th minute. Tom Wickham and Jeremy Hayward then scored in the second quarter. Hayden Phillips pounced on a loose ball to register a consolation goal for the hosts in the 31st minute.
In an encouraging performance ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the world No.1 ranked Australians scored 19 goals across the series and conceded just three.
Govers' strike on Sunday meant he finished as the series' equal-leading scorer alongside teammate Nathan Ephraums with five each.
"I know we've won the games, but we have still got a lot out of the series," Australian coach Colin Batch said. "It is always good to play another top nation so we are learning a lot from it."
On Saturday, a brace from Willott (30th and 37th minutes) and goals to Govers (22nd) and Ephraums (56th) clinched the series for Australia.
International rookie Willott scored his first goal in the final minute of the second period with a one-touch reverse shot. Three minutes after the main break Sam Lane scored the Kiwis' second goal of the series. But all it did was illicit a response from the Kookaburras with Willott bagging his second.
In the only Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League match on Sunday, Izach Dennis scored twice in Maitland's 3-0 win over Wests.
