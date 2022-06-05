NEWCASTLE Falcons will head into the Queen's Birthday long weekend break on top of the NBL1 East Conference men's ladder after out-classing Bankstown Bruins 82-65 at Bankstown on Saturday.
The Falcons always seemed in control of the game but had to see off several Bankstown runs before securing their eighth straight victory and extending their win-loss record to 8-2.
"It was another great team effort and we had to show a lot of character, but we ground it out and stayed together for a tough road win," Newcastle coach Peter Astley said.
Newcastle led 21-15 after the first quarter and extended that to 30-17 but the Bruins closed the second term on an 11-1 run to pull within 31-28 by half-time.
The Falcons looked like blowing the game open late in the third quarter, scoring inside and from the perimeter to build a 61-46 advantage heading into the final period.
Bankstown stayed in the contest and reduced the deficit to 65-59 with six minutes remaining, but Newcastle held their nerve in the final minutes, closing out the game on a 17-6 run.
Falcons swingman Ryan Beisty maintained his rich vein of form with an equal game-high 19 points, a season-high 20 rebounds, three assists, and his usual non-stop effort at the defensive end.
Beisty, Myles Cherry (12 points, 10 rebounds) and Tom Dawson (six points, eight rebounds, four steals) helped the Falcons dominate the paint, out-rebounding the Bruins 54-38.
Matur Maluach (19 points, five rebounds) and captain Jaidyn Goodwin (six points, five rebounds, three assists) made their usual valuable contributions, and American import JaShaun Smith's first points in Falcons colours came courtesy of a break-away dunk midway through the first quarter.
"Jaidyn is our glue, Tom and Myles are the rocks, and Beisty and Matur keep getting it done at the offensive end. Beisty was huge again for us at both ends of the floor," Astley said.
Smith tallied 11 points on five-of-eight shooting in his NBL1 debut but was restricted to a little under 17 minutes on court as he picked up four fouls.
"JaShaun had limited minutes but he made a great impact and his focus was on the team," Astley said. "He showed a lot of promise in that time and he will only get better as he adjusts to the tempo and officiating of the game in Australia."
The Falcons had a bye in the women's division and will head to the long weekend break in sixth spot with a 5-4 record.
Newcastle's next games are against arch rivals Maitland Mustangs at Maitland on June 18, before returning home against Manly-Warringah on June 25.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
